DENVER (KDVR) — A wrecked car parked for months in the middle of the Cache la Poudre River is finally getting a tow.

The bright blue Toyota sedan has been in the river along state Highway 14 since a crash in early July, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

“Fortunately, the driver was able to get out safely, but water levels were too high to remove the car at that time,” the sheriff’s office posted about the incident.

Photos show the wrecked sedan nearly submerged in the middle of the rushing river. Its front and rear windshields appear busted out, as do its side windows.

A wrecked car in the middle of the Cache la Poudre River has been there since early July. Law enforcement will coordinate to tow the vehicle on Oct. 7, 2023. (Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

A wrecked car in the middle of the Cache la Poudre River has been there since early July. Law enforcement will coordinate to tow the vehicle on Oct. 7, 2023. (Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

But now its time has come. After about three months, the sheriff’s office and Colorado State Patrol plan to remove the car on Saturday, starting around 9 a.m.

The wreckage site is at mile marker 104 along state Highway 14. Drivers are warned of temporary lane closures during the recovery and are asked to stay safe when passing responders.

There will also be signs alerting travelers of the operation.

“Our goal is to complete this removal safely and efficiently with minimal traffic impacts,” the sheriff’s office said.