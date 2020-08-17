Worst wildfire week in Colorado since 2002

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Dr Peter Claussen

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 Pinpoint Meteorologists say this week points toward the worst wildfire week since 2002.

Live updates: Latest details on the 4 major wildfires in Colorado

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, were the worst two days.

Here are the factors:

  • Vegetation/Fuels: Driest since 2002
  • Hot, Dry, Windy Index: 97th percentile
  • Energy Release Components (ERC): above 97th percentile, highest since 2002
  • Afternoon dewpoints: in the 20s (very dry)
  • Mountain temps running 10 degrees above normal every day
  • Denver in the 90s the next 7-10 days
  • Could be 2 weeks or more before significant rain in Denver
  • Monsoon gone
  • 2002 is really the benchmark drought year in Colorado featuring the Hayman Wildfire, the biggest (acres) in Colorado history
  • 100% of Colorado was in a drought

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories