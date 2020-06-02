‘Worst speeder we’ve ever had’: Motorcyclist caught doing 108 mph in 30 zone in JeffCo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was caught going 78 mph over the speed limit in Jefferson County on Sunday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it had received complaints about a speeding motorcyclist on South Turkey Creek Road over the course of a few days.

About 11 a.m. Sunday, a 50-year-old man was clocked doing 108 mph in a 30 mph zone. The sheriff’s office said he is “the worse speeder we’ve ever had” and that no deputies could recall a worse speeder in their careers.

“This is beyond reckless, beyond dangerous and just plain stupid. To risk your life and the lives of those around you just to drive fast is ridiculous,” the sheriff’s office said in an Instagram post.

The sheriff’s office worked with Colorado State Patrol to catch the motorcyclist.

“When he was stopped, he acknowledged he was speeding and said ‘it was a good life lesson.’ We hope it’s more than that,” the sheriff’s office said.

A number of Colorado law enforcement agencies, including several in the Denver metro area, have urged drivers to slow down despite light traffic because of the pandemic.

“As a unit, our Motors team has been working hard to address the speeding and reckless driving complaints we’ve received and this is just one example of the good teamwork that we and our fellow agencies do when we work together,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver will have a mandatory court date, according to the sheriff’s office.

