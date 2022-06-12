DENVER (KDVR) — While drought conditions across the state may be improving, farmers have said they’ve already been hit hard.

“The drought is very serious,” Farmer and President of the Denver Metro Farmers Market Association Alan Mazzoti said. “I have farmed all my life, it’s probably one of the worst years I have ever seen. There are farms that can’t plant their crops, it’s that bad.”

Compounding the issue, Mazzoti said, is the rising cost of gas.

“The prices of gas and oil, it’s killing everybody,” Mazzoti said.

While inflation hits a record high, farmers hope more people will turn to farmers markets.

“It’s helping the Colorado economy when you shop local,” Mazzoti said. “It’s fresher, it’s coming from the farmer and you get to meet the grower.”