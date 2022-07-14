Some people traveled from outside Boulder to participate.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Get your tube ready! Tube to work day returns to Boulder on Friday. The “World’s Greatest Traffic Jam” will be limited to 800 participants this year.

The cost for a ticket is $20, and $5 of your entry will go directly to the non-profit Boulder Bridge House.

Boulder officials said you must register to participate in tube to work day.

Here’s what’s mandatory for tube to work day:

Helmet

Closed-toe shoes

Lifejacket

Waiver

Tube

Organizers said hot coffee and breakfast will be included with tube to work day at Central Park.

The event will take place from 8-10 a.m.