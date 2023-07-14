DENVER (KDVR) — Some of the best ensembles in Drum Corps International, also known as the Marching Music’s Major League, will stop in Fort Collins this weekend.

On Saturday, DCI is hosting Drums Along the Rockies, one of many shows on a national competitive tour. There will be eight world-class corps and an open-class corps, including Denver’s very own Blue Knights.

Most of the groups have been rehearsing all day, every day since the middle of May. Performers from all over the world travel to audition for a contract at a corps months in advance, and this weekend you have the chance to see the production they worked so hard to create.

There are tens of other corps touring the country that will not be here this weekend, but the highest-scoring corps of all, the Blue Devils from Concord, California, will be.

The local group, Blue Knights, will perform last with a bonus encore for their home show. They are currently ranked number 12.

At the end of the season, only 12 groups will compete in the finals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. According to the current rankings on the DCI website, five of the groups that will perform Saturday are currently ranked in the top 12.

Those groups include the Boston Crusaders, 3, Mandarins from Sacramento, 6, Troopers from Casper, Wyoming, 10, The Academy from Tempe, Arizona, 17, and Pacific Crest from Diamond Bar, California, 14.

It will also feature one of the first performances in years from the Seattle Cascades who haven’t been on tour since 2019, as well as an open-class corps from Salt Lake City, The Battalion.

While the event used to be held annually at Empower Field at Mile High, it didn’t move too far. It will be in Fort Collins at the Canvas Stadium with gates opening at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets range from $25 to $135, or you can watch the groups before they perform as they each warm up for the show in nearby parking lots.

If you want to keep up with the tour, you can find scores on the DCI website and even stream certain shows on FloMarching.