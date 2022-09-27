KATHMANDU, Nepal (KDVR) — A world-renowned professional ski mountaineer from Telluride is missing in Nepal after falling while skiing down from Mount Manaslu.

Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the summit with her partner Jim Morrison when she fell off the mountain, The Associated Press said.

Nelson is a team captain for The North Face. The North Face released a statement on Tuesday morning on Twitter:

“We are in touch with Hilaree’s family and supporting search and rescue efforts in every way we can,” The North Face shared.

Nelson’s athlete profile details a long list of accolades.

“With a career spanning two decades that includes dozens of first descents through more than 40 expeditions to 16 different countries, Hilaree Nelson is the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation. The 45-year-old mother of two was the first female to link two 8000m peaks, Everest and Lhotse, in one 24 hour push. In the fall of 2018, she returned to 27,940-foot Lhotse a second time to ski from the summit, linking turns down one of the most prized un-skied lines in the world,” Nelson’s athlete biography states.

Here is a look at some of the accomplishments Nelson has completed during her time as a professional mountaineer, according to The North Face:

First ski descent of Lhotse Couloir, 2018

National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, 2018

First ski descent of Papsura Peak, India, 2017

Double summit of Denali, June 2017 (Messner couloir ski descent, climb of Cassin Ridge)

First female ski of Makalu La Couloir, Nepal, 2015

Everest and Lhotse in one push, 2012

Nelson’s website said she is “the mother of two wild boys and finds her sanity in the San Juan mountains near her home in Telluride.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.