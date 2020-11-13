World Kindness Day: UCHealth offers smiles by dressing up babies

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — UCHealth hospital staff members across northern Colorado are dressing up babies in special outfits in honor of World Kindness Day.

The little red knitted sweaters and blue booties were inspired by Mister Rogers and created by the Colorado Department of Corrections charity knitting circle at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex.

The knitters worked for six months to make 50 sweater and booties sets for newborns.

“We are so touched by all that the men in this charity knitting circle did for families nearly 200 miles away,” Ashley Kasprzak, the development officer for UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation and Longs Peak Hospital Foundation said.

“Now we’re hoping this inspires others out there to spread a little kindness in their own way as well.”