Working DIA dog looking good in 2021 TSA calendar

DENVER (KDVR) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) explosives detection dogs are sitting pretty for the 2021 TSA Canine Calendar, and Denver International Airport’s own Csoki (pronounced Choke-ee) is Mr. February.

Csoki (Credit:TSA)

The 3-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer keeps travelers safe with his handler Katie.

Csoki’s favorite toy is a Kong ball, his favorite treat is a dental chew, and he loves to play fetch and dig in the snow.

Csoki is the Hungarian word for “chocolate,” the color of his beautiful brown coat.

The TSA Canine Calendar honoring canines across the county is available to download.

According to the TSA, more than 1,000 canine handler teams work in security and screening across the country. Inspecting passengers and airport terminals is the focus of the explosives detection canine teams.

The calendar features dogs from these airports:

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Portland International Airport (PDX)

Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)