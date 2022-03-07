DENVER (KDVR) — City and County of Denver employees who were working remotely due to COVID-19 will soon be heading back to their workplace at least two days a week starting April 4.

The Denver Office of Human Resources said Monday the new hybrid work model will help balance the needs of residents and employees through increased in-person interaction with the benefits of a flexible work environment.

The city’s plan is to implement the work model in three phases over the next six months.

Phase one will end the 100% remote work for most city workers on April 1.

Then, on April 4, phase two will bring back employees to workplaces at least two days per week, with some flexibility for departments/agencies based on need.

During phase three, which should be around the end of the summer, city leadership will determine when to add a third day of in-person work.

“City employees have demonstrated great resilience and productivity over the past two years, working to keep essential city services functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock in a media statement. “Now that our city is in a recovery phase and COVID-19 infection rates continue to decrease, it is time to increase in-person engagement with our residents and coworkers. My team in the mayor’s office will work in person no less than four days per week beginning immediately.”