Workers at restaurant where shooting spree ended still trying to heal

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A gunman killed five people between Denver and Lakewood on Dec. 27, and much of the community is still healing.

Just over a week after reopening, things are getting back to normal at the Rock Wood-fired Pizza restaurant in the Belmar Shopping Center. However, reminders of the terrifying shooting remain like the boarded-up windows.

The Rock was where a violent crime spree ended so simply preparing pizza again is progress after their place of work no longer felt safe.

“It was very traumatic for the staff,” said Eric Stevens, the restaurant’s manager. “Some people that have been with me for almost 10 years felt like this was home, and they were kind of afraid to come home, which is a really, really kind of crummy experience. You know, you don’t want to be afraid to come home.”

Stevens got a call from an employee during the incident.

“A lot of screaming, loud yelling, just frightened voices. Just, you know, the gentleman was telling me like people are shooting people running — what do I do, where do I go?” Stevens recounts during the call.

Bullets have broken the restaurant’s windows, but not shattering their spirit.

“This week,” said Stevens. “Getting to the point where they could laugh and just have fun and not be looking over their shoulder all the time. It’s been a process for sure.”

None of Eric’s employees were hurt, they know they were lucky; But the trauma of the incident still lingers.

“I had one young lady that was six months pregnant, that is six months pregnant. They were in false labor, because of the stress of the event. She’s been able to come back since then, very brave young lady,” Stevens said. “The whole staff is extremely brave.”

Stevens said the support of the Lakewood community will help them heal.

“When the going gets tough, the tough come together,” said Stevens.

The damage will end up costing them $15,000 to $20,000, but Stevens said the mental health of his employees is still the priority.

Steven said his staff took advantage of the mental health help at the resource center the city of Lakewood set up, allowing people to decompress from this devastating tragedy.

“There have been some long-term impacts, financially speaking. You know, we’ve seen a drop in business over the past week and a half. And then as you said, I think a lot of it has to do with just that reminder, especially with windows still out. People drive by and they do, you know, they don’t necessarily want to come visit us just yet. And I think it will take time, you know, people are gonna get more comfortable as time goes on,” said Stevens.