AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a trench collapse reported in Aurora.

The collapse was reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 17500 block of E. Eastman Drive.

According to Aurora Fire Rescue, one worker was in the trench at the time of the collapse. Emergency responders are currently working to rescue the worker. South Metro Fire Rescue is assisting with the rescue efforts as well.

This story will be updated as more information is released.