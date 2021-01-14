Worker dies after trench collapse in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after he was pulled from a collapsed trench at a worksite in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports the man, whose name and age have not been released, was partially buried while working at the Poudre Ponds on Thursday.

The ponds had been drained so the city of Greeley could make improvements. The man was pulled from the pit and died at a hospital.

No other information about the death has been released. Poudre Ponds, a recreational fishery, was closed in the fall and is expected to be back open in April.