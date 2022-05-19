DENVER (KDVR) — Worker burnout is on the rise across the country as more people set their own schedules for work.

According to a study by the management consulting group Robert Half, 70% of people who set their own schedules are working more hours than ever.

“We’ve given people that flexibility, but remote work has made people feel like that need to always be ‘on,’ said Robert Half District President Eric Olson. “It’s difficult to delineate between work and your personal time. It’s difficult to shut off at the end of the day.”

The study estimates about 36% of Denver workers feel worn out at work. U.S. cities with the highest reports of burnout are Boston, Charlotte, N.C. and San Diego.

Those reporting the most burnout include women, Gen Z’ers and IT workers, said Olson. 2,400 people were surveyed for the study.