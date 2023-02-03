BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — An 18-year-old Boulder woman will serve nine months of work release after killing two people while driving drunk on her prom night last April.

The teen drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 and crashed head-on with a Lyft driver and his passenger, both of whom died. The driver, Ori Tsioni, was the driver, and his passenger, Gregoria Morales Ramirez, was his customer.

It’s a sentence that neither the victims’ families nor the prosecutors were hoping for.

The teen driver pleaded guilty to all the counts against her, including vehicular homicide, which probably aided in her reduced sentence. But it could easily be argued as a lighter sentence, because had she been 18 at the time of the crime, she would be facing 4-12 years.

Former DA compares similar teen DUI crash

This is something FOX31 legal analyst and former district attorney George Brauchler said is a disconnect in the system.

“When I was DA, we had a 19-year-old, similar situation: 19, killed two, drunk driving, horrible driving, and he got 12 years in the Department of Corrections. And it’s just difficult to imagine that just 15 months separates him from nine months of work release,” Brauchler said.

Luis Gerardo Sevilla Morales, the son of Ramirez, shared a similar sentiment.

“Our life got turned upside down. How could you give nine months to a person who killed two people?” he said.

Morales feels the nine months of work release is far from justice.

“She gets to come out and go to work, and we still come out and still have the thought and the pain that there was no justice served,” he said.

‘Good time’ could lessen the sentence

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said she couldn’t be tried as an adult under the law. The judge felt she was the most remorseful juvenile she’s ever met and that putting her in jail for 6 months straight might leave her more damaged by the time she got out.

“The consequences may not be what we asked for from the court, but hopefully, the consequences to everyone involved send a strong message to the community about what’s at stake,” Dougherty said.

But to add insult to injury for the victim’s families, that nine months is likely to be a lot less because she will be eligible for “good time.”

“Every jail has some form of good time, so in this particular case that nine months,” Brauchler said,” she isn’t going to do nine months of work release, short of some sort of misconduct, that’s not going to happen. A lot of places — and I don’t know if it’s true for Boulder — give day-for-day credit. You can do the math — that divides the sentence in half. She could be out of work release in as little as 4 and a half months, and that would probably exasperate the victims even more.”

There were also nine indictments in this case.

The companies that provided fake identification to the teen, a liquor store that sold her alcohol and several adults who aided in her underage drinking are all accused of crimes. All of their cases are still pending.