Work on Roberts Tunnel will keep Dillon Reservoir full

FRISCO, Colo. (KDVR) – Good news for boaters, paddle boarders and kayakers who use Lake Dillon – Denver Water will not be pulling water from the lake next month despite the city’s dry conditions.

The 9,000 acre water storage shed is 97% full and is Denver Water’s largest reservoir with nearly 27 miles of shoreline.

“You get out on the lake, it’s so beautiful, no phone, no internet. So relaxing, time away,” Paddle boarder and Castle Rock Fire Fighter Wendy Spronk said.

Denver water serves 1.5 million people in Denver and surrounding areas uses the reservoir and Harold D. Roberts tunnel to transport millions of gallons daily to the South Platte River for use.

“It’s about a two month project. We will drain Roberts Tunnel. We will go inside, it’s a concrete-lined tunnel, and do some maintenance and upgrades to make sure it’s continuing it’s lifespan well into the future,” said Travis Thompson with Denver Water.

Once the project begins later in August, the utility will service its customers through Cheeseman Reservoir.

The project will last through October leaving water from the Blue River Basin in Dillon Reservoir.