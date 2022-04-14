WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents in an area of Woodland Park are being told to evacuate after a wildfire sparked on Thursday afternoon.

Teller County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that residents in the area north of Mills Ranch Road 1 mile and east of Sour Dough Road 1 Mile past Lovell Gulch Road are under mandatory evacuation orders as a fire is burning 3-5 acres around Mills Ranch Road.

TCSO said Triple B Ranch Road and the Red Rocks area are under a pre-evacuation notice of 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown but with windy conditions, officials have issued a mandatory evacuation.

