Woodland Park mayor dies from COVID-19

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr has died following a battle with COVID-19, Interim City Manager Michael Lawson confirmed Tuesday night.

Carr was hospitalized with the virus on Feb. 8.

Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre will lead the Teller County town for the time being, Lawson said.

Lawson said City Council is evaluating which steps to take. According to the city’s charter, the council can appoint a new mayor or hold a special election.

The council’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

“The City of Woodland Park request privacy for the Mayor’s family at this time. They have expressed a Celebration of Life will be held later in the year, possibly the summer. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Mayor’s family request donations be made to the Teller Senior Coalition or Teller County Regional Animal Shelter,” Lawson said in a statement via email.

Woodland Park is a town of about 7,600 people located roughly 12 miles northwest of Colorado Springs.