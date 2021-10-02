Womxn’s March Denver rallies supporters at Colorado Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — Across the country and even Spain, people took part in over 600 planned marches Saturday, rallying for reproductive rights in the face of Texas’ new controversial abortion law.

In Denver, organizers estimate around 5,000 people showed up to show their support for women’s reproductive rights.

Nearly a thousand miles away from Texas, the Lone Star State and its women are on many Coloradan’s minds.

“I’m concerned that the ruling in Texas will become contagious and other states will also create the same things,” attendee Judy Armstrong said.

The new Texas law bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. It does not include exceptions for victims of rape or incest and allows private citizens to sue anyone who helps someone get an abortion.

Supporters say it’s going to save many children’s lives before they have the ability to fight for themselves.

“It’s really not just or fair, it’s very controlling,” Armstrong said. “It’s just like a patriarchy so women in Texas now are effectively locked out from having an abortion.”

Christina Taylor, a Texas native, now calls Colorado home in large part because of reproductive rights afforded here in the Centennial State.

“I love the mountains and the weather in Colorado, but having the freedom to make my own reproductive choices was a major selling point,” Taylor said.

Speaking to the crowd of thousands, Taylor opened up about why she’s extremely passionate about the issue that’s been brought to the spotlight in recent weeks after the Supreme Court decided to let the law go into effect.

“In 2017, we were living in Littleton and I was pregnant for a third time,” Taylor said. “At 20 weeks, at my ultrasound, we learned my baby had no kidneys or bladder and that I had no amniotic fluid.”

Knowing her baby had no chance of living outside of the womb, Taylor said she made a choice that Texas women currently can’t under the new law.

“I was able to have an abortion affordably, easily and with as much compassion and support as we could hope for,” Taylor said.

A small group also exercised their rights to rally in support of the law.

Womxn’s March Denver hosted the rally at the Colorado Capitol west steps to support reproductive freedom for all.

Speakers included:

Congresswoman Diana DeGette

Vicki Cowart, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains CEO

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains CEO Rev. Tamara Boynton , Interfaith Alliance director of strategic engagement

, Interfaith Alliance director of strategic engagement Nadine Bridges , One Colorado executive director

, One Colorado executive director Amanda Carlson , Cobalt Abortion Fund director and policy associate

, Cobalt Abortion Fund director and policy associate Kassandra Rendon-Morales , ACLU of Colorado Reproductive Rights campaign coordinator

, ACLU of Colorado Reproductive Rights campaign coordinator Max Mapes , New Era Colorado Advocacy lead organizer

, New Era Colorado Advocacy lead organizer Gina Millan , COLOR community organizer

, COLOR community organizer Jennifer Arreola , COLOR organizing fellow

, COLOR organizing fellow Christina Taylor

Pasha Eve

Basia Peace Poet