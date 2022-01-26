Women’s outdoor company aims to break down barriers, build confidence

DENVER (KDVR) — Women in Colorado and all over the country now have a safe place to learn outdoor skills and become better conservationists.

Erin Crider, the founder of Uncharted Outdoorswomen said her company’s mission is to create space for women in a male-dominated outdoor industry.

Her solution: employing women with skills in all types of outdoor activities to teach other women who want a hands-on learning experience.

“I’ve known all these amazing women that have these really great skills that they want to share with other women,” she said. “They’re looking for connection, they’re looking to up their skills, they’re looking to up their game. They want to get outside with other ladies.”

The company holds all sorts of clinics and classes throughout the year including fly fishing, archery, waterfowl hunting, firearm safety, and fly tying to name a few. All taught by women and designed for women.

Anh Thai, a fly-tying instructor employed by Uncharted Outdoorswomen, said she understands the vulnerable feeling that can come with women trying to learn skills in the outdoors.

“I didn’t have a class to go to that was all women. I showed up and was the only woman, so I felt nervous. But here I am, I have this skill and I want these women to feel comfortable, to feel included; safe,” she said.

Denver resident Nicole Annen, who recently took one of Thai’s fly-tying classes, said these events are a great way to bring women together.

“I think we, as women, when we get together and all work together to learn skills and that type of thing, we can all just be stronger and feel more confident and meet new people,” she said.

Learn more on the Uncharted Outdoorswomen website or if you are an experienced outdoorswoman interested in teaching, reach out at DreamTeam@UnchartedOutdoorswomen.com.