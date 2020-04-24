Women’s Bean Project founder Jossy Eyre dies of COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Josepha “Jossy” Eyre, founder of the non-profit Women’s Bean Project in Denver, passed away Monday from complications of COVID-19. She was 89 years old.

Eyre started her legacy back in 1989 as she volunteered at a daytime women’s shelter in Denver. It was there she realized she wanted to do more than just keep these women safe, she wanted to break the cycle of poverty and help them achieve independence and self-sufficiency.

Erye invested $500 of her own money and put two women to work; the start of a social enterprise that grew to be the Women’s Bean Project.

Since then, the non-profit’s revenue has reached $2M per year: it’s products sold in stores nationwide, including King Soopers, Whole Foods, Safeway, Meijer, and H.E.B.

Eyre continued to visit and support the Bean Project even after her departure from the organization in 1996. Those at the organization say her devoted life of service will live on through her work for many years to come.