CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Castle Rock police need help identifying two suspects wanted for stealing more than $90,000 in products from retail stores.

The Castle Rock Police Department is looking for two individuals who have been involved in multiple retail thefts across the Front Range, and that includes Castle Rock.

The two women seen in surveillance photos are wanted for shoplifting more than $90,000 worth of products from beauty stores and other retailers, according to CRPD.

The two suspects typically wear masks, but police hope their distinct tattoos will help others identify them.

Anyone with information on the thefts or the pictured suspects is asked to contact Detective Maes via email at jmaes@crgov.com.