Women killed in Denver domestic violence stabbing were next-door neighbors

DENVER (KDVR) — The two Denver women killed this week in a suspected domestic violence stabbing have been identified, with those who knew them saying they were next-door neighbors.

Katherine Pivoda, 33, and Jennifer Gelvin, 49, were pronounced dead Wednesday in the 2200 block of South Marion Street, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Police say Pivoda’s estranged husband, 36-year-old Matthew Madden, stabbed both women to death.

Neighbors said the two women lived next door to one another. It’s unclear if Gelvin was at Pivoda’s home already or if she ran over to help.

“Unfortunately we didn’t hear anything, but obviously something went wrong,” neighbor Amy Ravel said. “We found out about it in the morning when my son was backing out to go to school, and police were taping off the alley.”

Ravel said Gelvin was a close friend and a terrific mother to two teenage children.

Earlier this month, the parents lost their father to a heart attack, according to friends.

According to a GoFundMe for Pivoda’s family, she also leaves behind two young children who were inside the home sleeping at the time of the attack, according to an arrest affidavit.

“That’s all that matters right now, if there was a way that we could bring the two of them back, that would be great, but since we can’t, now we need to focus on the kids,” says Ravel.

A fundraiser has also been set up for Gelvin’s children.