Woman’s Puerto Rico ID denied at Boulder Circle K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A normal pit stop at Circle K quickly turned sour quick for Ruth Caraballo.

“I ask her for some cigarettes, some gas,” Caraballo said of her interaction with a clerk. “She asked me for my ID. I give her my ID and it’s a Puerto Rican ID. She look at it and she told me, 'We don’t accept Puerto Rico IDs.'"

Caraballo ended up calling Boulder police, who followed up with an employee at the Circle K. The employee explained they have a corporate policy which only accepts U.S.-issued identification.

“Puerto Rico is part of the United States,” Caraballo said. “We are citizens and this is a U.S. ID.”

A spokesperson for Circle K released the following statement to the FOX31 Problem Solvers about the incident:

“At Circle K, we value and respect all of our customers, including our customers from foreign countries and, of course, our customers from all U.S. states and territories. We pride ourselves on being vigilant when selling age-restricted products, and are currently re-evaluating our age verification policies to help ensure there are no further instances where an individual might inadvertently be denied the ability to make a purchase from our store(s) due to their form of identification. That does not benefit the customers or our Company.”

