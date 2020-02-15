Driver’s car stolen at knifepoint in Thornton; suspect remains at large

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman’s car was stolen at knifepoint in Thornton midday Friday, police said.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the incident occurred near East 104th Avenue and Washington Street.

Police say a female driver had just gotten out of her car when a woman approached her and asked to borrow money for gas, as her car had stalled nearby.

The victim gave the woman some money and a ride a couple of blocks away to near 102nd and Washington.

The suspect then got out of the car and pulled a knife from her waistband, according to police.

The victim ran from the car and the suspect took off in it.

Police are looking for a gold 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with Colorado plates: TOK-948.

The car has a bumper sticker that says something similar to “My father is a Marine.”

GPS last tracked the Jetta to near Eppinger Boulevard and Washington.

Police described the suspect as in her late 20s or early 30s. She is about 5-foot-4 and weighs roughly 180 pounds. She was wearing a black T-shirt with dark-colored jeans. She has long black or dark-colored hair.