DENVER (KDVR) — A woman said her car was caught in the shooting that happened at 15th Street and Tremont Place after the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship.

Donetta MaGee parked downtown to join in on the celebration after the Nuggets’ win only to come back to her car, behind crime tape, covered in 15 bullet holes.

“I went and got me some Nuggets gear so I can be geared out for the game,” MaGee said.

Like lots of folks around the metro, MaGee was excited to take part in the celebration after the Nuggets captured their first NBA championship.

“After the Nuggets won it was so much energy in the air to where I just felt like I needed to be a part of the more of the festivities,” MaGee said.

MaGee was accompanied by her cousin, both thinking the night would be fun, maybe a bit rowdy, but a good time nonetheless.

“Fans would be like, we’re so happy we’re going to flip a car,” MaGee said. “I never thought that my car would be vandalized in a shooting.”

That was one of two shootings that happened downtown after the Nuggets won.

Denver police told FOX31 one person was hurt after a shooting at that location.

Damage to MaGee’s car

MaGee’s car, she said she was told by police about 80 rounds were fired, 15 of them hitting her car.

“Oh my gosh, my car is ruined and all I seen was all the bullet holes in my car,” MaGee said.

There were bullet holes on the fenders, in her driver’s seat, even a bullet hole in her engine under the hood.

MaGee wondered why violence had to follow such a happy and fun night.

“I was a thousand dollars away from paying my car off,” MaGee said.

MaGee said her insurance won’t cover the damage to her car, she has organized a fundraiser to help pay for the damages.

There have been no arrests made in this case. Denver police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.