Woman’s body recovered from Blue Lake in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a woman was recovered Tuesday from Blue Lake in the Indian Peaks Wilderness area.

Sheriff’s deputies responded after being notified of a missing 30-year-old woman on Monday night. The woman’s vehicle was found in the Brainard Lake Recreation Area later that night.

Searchers and hikers saw a body in Blue Lake and found personal belongings on the shore on Tuesday morning.

Water and dive team members successfully recovered the body of an adult woman.

The identification and the manner and cause of death will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.