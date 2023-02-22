EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Eagle County are searching for a missing woman who was recently a victim of domestic violence.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 59-year-old Norma Bustos Teran was reported missing after she called in sick to work. Teran was last seen on Feb. 17, and she has not been heard from since.

Teran is described as:

59-year-old woman

Black har

Brown eyes

Hispanic

5 feet, 3 inches tall

Weighs 175 lbs.

CBI issued an endangered missing person alert for Teran because she was a victim of a felony domestic violence incident back in December. The suspect in the domestic violence was 46-year-old Julio Cesar Delgado.

Delgado is described as:

46-year-old man

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Hispanic

5 feet, 2 inches tall

Weighs 130 lbs.

CBI said that suspicious circumstances at Teran’s residence lead investigators to fear for her safety. Her vehicle, a silver 2010 VW Tiguan with the Colorado license plate BZD-V39, was not at her home.

Authorities said her last cell phone ping was on Feb. 17 near Rifle.

Anyone with information on Teran’s or Delgado’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.