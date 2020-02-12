Woman who fell through ice, into Lakewood pond on Sunday dies

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman who fell through thin ice and into a pond in Lakewood on Sunday died Tuesday. Leslie Webster was a kindergarten teacher at Colorado Academy.

Webster was walking her dog on campus midday Sunday when she and the dog fell through the ice on Woody’s Pond.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, the call came in at 12:27 p.m. It took crews six minutes to get to the pond and two minutes to get Webster out of the water.

West Metro spokesperson Ronda Scholting said crews had some difficulty with the rescue due to the conditions on the water. She described the ice as “relatively thin, about two inches thick but that ice was not solid. It was kind of slushy in some places and then more solid in others.”

Webster was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

In an email to families, CA Head of School Mike Davis said Webster “fought for her life through multiple surgeries over several days, but succumbed to the effects of being in the frigid water.”

According to Davis, Webster leaves behind a husband and two daughters, all of whom are beloved in the CA community.

Webster had taught kindergarten at CA since 2009.

“We will remember her for her unfailing dedication to students, her incessant smile, and bright outlook. In my mind, I can see her laughing and her head tossed back. She will be dearly missed at CA–by students, faculty, staff, parents, and alumni,” Davis wrote.

Davis said Lower School classes are canceled Wednesday.

It is currently unclear why Webster and the dog were on the ice. However, West Metro reminded people to not chase dogs onto ice and instead call 911 to have the animal rescued.

There is no word on the dog’s condition. In December, two dogs died in separate incidents after falling through ice on metro-area lakes.