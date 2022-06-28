Aurora Police are looking to identify this woman suspected of a bias-motivated crime. (Photo: Aurora Police)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police are looking for a woman who is suspected of a bias-motivated crime.

On Tuesday, Aurora PD tweeted asking if anyone recognized the woman. The woman pictured has been identified as a suspect in a bias-motivated crime that took place on June 25.

According to police, on June 25, the woman was verbally harassing an employee at a 7-Eleven due to his national origin.

Another woman then stepped in to intervene and was then assaulted by the suspect. The suspect called the woman a racial slur. A man also confronted the suspect when she called him another racial slur.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived, and now investigators are seeking information on identifying the woman.

Aurora Police are asking anyone who may recognize the woman to contact their Bias-Motivated Crime Investigator, Detective Salazar, at 303-739-1661. People can also submit a tip to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.

APD is reminding the community that they employ a full-time detective who investigates bias-motivated crimes. To learn more about the program, visit APD’s website.