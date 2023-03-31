DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking to identify this woman who is wanted for allegedly stealing supplies from a construction site totaling $13,000.

According to the Denver Police Department, the suspect entered a construction site near East Asbury Avenue and South St. Paul Street in the University Park neighborhood between March 20 and March 27.

The suspect allegedly stole $13,000 worth of supplies from the construction site.

DPD said the woman was caught on surveillance footage and is associated with a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and short bed with several unique markings.

Police are looking for this woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a construction site. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Officers believe this suspect may have been involved in a previous construction site burglary on Oct. 20, 2022. During that alleged theft, the woman was accompanied by a man who is described as thin, Hispanic, and wearing a yellow construction vest.

Anyone with information on this theft, or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.