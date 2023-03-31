DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking to identify this woman who is wanted for allegedly stealing supplies from a construction site totaling $13,000.

According to the Denver Police Department, the suspect entered a construction site near East Asbury Avenue and South St. Paul Street in the University Park neighborhood between March 20 and March 27.

The suspect allegedly stole $13,000 worth of supplies from the construction site.

DPD said the woman was caught on surveillance footage and is associated with a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and short bed with several unique markings.

University Park construction site theft
Police are looking for this woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a construction site. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Officers believe this suspect may have been involved in a previous construction site burglary on Oct. 20, 2022. During that alleged theft, the woman was accompanied by a man who is described as thin, Hispanic, and wearing a yellow construction vest.

Anyone with information on this theft, or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.