DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for a woman who is wanted for aggravated assault after pepper spraying a cashier.

According to the Denver Police Department, on Nov. 7 at around 5 p.m., the woman went into a business in the 7500 block of East 36th Avenue. The area is in the Central Park neighborhood near the Shops at Northfield.

When the woman entered the business she allegedly attempted to steal various to-go orders of food. According to police, when she became unsuccessful, the suspect pepper sprayed the cashier and fled the business in an unknown direction.

This suspect is wanted after pepper spraying a cashier. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Police believe the suspect is involved in other crimes throughout the Northfield shopping area.

The woman has been seen fleeing in various vehicles including the one pictured.

Photo of the vehicle the suspect fled the scene in. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on this woman is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-923-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.