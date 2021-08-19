Woman, vehicle located after possible kidnapping in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a female victim and white Dodge Durango involved in a possible kidnapping have been located.

“The female victim and white Dodge Durango involved in the possible kidnapping from August 15th have been located. The investigation into this incident is continuing at this point,” shared CSPD on Wednesday night.

On Sunday, CSPD asked for the public’s help to locate and check the welfare of the victim of a kidnapping that happened at Rodeway Inn at 2625 Ore Mill Road around 7 p.m.

CSPD said the female victim was forced into a white Dodge Durango against her will.

It is unknown if the victim was injured. Police said the incident remains under investigation.