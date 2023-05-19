DENVER (KDVR) — There are new developments in the case of a Denver doctor accused of sexually assaulting 10 women he met online.

Stephen Matthews was charged with 16 felonies. FOX31 learned one of the victims is planning to sue the popular dating app Hinge.

The age of dating has transformed into swiping left or right, but who is the person behind the profile that you’re chatting with or meeting up with? The dangers of online dating are brought front and center in the Matthews case.

Carrie Goldberg is an attorney and the owner of C.A. Goldberg PLLC. a victim rights law firm located in New York City. She said Hinge plays a big role in causing sexual assaults, but the app could play an even bigger role in preventing them.

Women met doctor on Hinge, Tinder

Matthews, a Colorado cardiologist, was arrested and charged with sexual assault in March after a woman he met on Hinge said she was drugged and raped after a January date. Since then, nine other women have come forward with similar claims of sexual assault by the 35-year-old. A majority of the women say they met Matthews on Hinge, but a few say they met the doctor on Tinder.

According to court filings, Matthews would meet women online, take them on a date and later invite them back to his place to play games and get in the hot tub. Matthews would serve the women alcohol and they’d become violently ill, black out and have no memory of what happened.

“These women would not have been drugged and raped if it were not for Hinge making these matches,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg is representing one of the victims and said they’re set to file a civil suit against Matthews and Hinge by the end of this month. She said her firm represents people across the country whose lives have been upended because of something that happened to them through an internet platform.

“We’re seeing a repeated pattern of Hinge, in particular, accommodating serial rapists,” Goldberg said. “This is not just a dating problem, but this is a Hinge problem.”

She said Hinge needs to be held accountable for the “low bar” it sets when it comes to vetting users, because it leaves people open to match with abusers, stalkers and predators.

“The days are really over where a dating app can say they don’t have any responsibility,” Goldberg said. “If you’re going to be basically trafficking and making money off of someone who is sexually assaulting other people, then you as a company have to pay for it.”

Date rape suspect reported to Hinge more than once

Goldberg and other attorneys told FOX31 that Matthews was reported to Hinge multiple times, but somehow, he was still allowed to use the app.

Laura Wolf with Spark Justice Law is involved in the case and wrote a statement to FOX31.

“This case raises serious questions about the safety of using online dating apps, as well as the need for accountability on the part of the corporations profiting,” Wolf said. “The fact that this man was repeatedly reported for sexual assault and permitted to continue preying on women on multiple dating apps is abhorrent. We are calling on Hinge, Tinder and others to take accountability.”

FOX31 reached out to Hinge about the Matthews case and asked if they had any comment.

A spokeswoman from parent company Match Group said: “At Match Group, we are committed to help keep our community safe and we continuously work to improve our systems to help prevent bad actors from accessing our platform. Our teams use a combination of automated tools and human moderation to help remove bad actors proactively. Our system did detect accounts associated with this perpetrator and the account was either banned immediately at sign up or quickly removed following a report. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will provide any information to them that would be helpful for their investigation.”