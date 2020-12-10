Woman sues Aurora police, blaming 10 officers for husband’s suffocation



AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The widow of a Navy veteran has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Aurora and its police department for the Dec. 17, 2018 death of David Baker.

Daisy Baker’s federal lawsuit filed on Thursday blames up to 10 Aurora police officers for her husband’s suffocation.

FOX31 reported on this case in November 2019 when the Problem Solvers learned the Force Review Board for the City of Aurora found no policy violations by officers involved.

No officers were ever charged with Baker’s death, and the police department and the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District found no policy or criminal violations by officers who attempted to arrest Baker that night.

Police had been called to Daisy Baker’s apartment because her estranged husband at the time refused to leave and body cam footage from officers showed Baker was choking a relative when they tried to arrest him.

Officers on the scene claimed Baker seemed to exhibit super-human strength. The three arriving officers weren’t able to take Baker into custody and had to call for backup from seven other officers.

According to the lawsuit, Baker was struck with a taser six times. Eventually, officers placed him on the ground and hog-tied him, placing him in what’s called a “prone restraint” with officers applying pressure on his upper torso while his hands and legs were cuffed.

An autopsy report found Baker died of “Restrained Asphyxia,” a strangulation that curtailed his ability to breathe as a result of what the lawsuit claimed was excessive force by the police.

The autopsy report said the manner of death was homicide. A small amount of marijuana was detected in Baker’s system but no other drugs or alcohol were.

In an interview last year with the Problem Solvers, Daisy Baker blamed police, saying, “They just left him there and like, face-down, handcuffed, knowing that he was not breathing. They didn’t provide immediate help.”

A spokesperson for the City of Aurora emailed FOX31 the following statement:

“The city of Aurora is aware of the lawsuit that has been filed, but the City Attorney’s Office has not yet had an opportunity to analyze it and therefore cannot comment on its contents. Regardless of any legal filings, the Aurora Police Department remains committed to ongoing reviews of its practices and procedures to offer the best service to our residents, and new Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has undertaken a plan to restore public trust in the department, called “A New Way,” available at AuroraGov.org/ANewWay.”