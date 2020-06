AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a woman was struck by a stray bullet after looking out her window after hearing fireworks.

Police said the shooting happened near 17600 East Eastman Place.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to APD

No suspect information has been released.

The woman’s age and identity have not been released yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.