AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects linked to a crime spree between Planet Fitness and Walgreens last month.

Police said it happened on March 17 when a woman stole keys out of a locker in the women’s locker room at Planet Fitness at 6432 South Parker Rd.

From there, the suspect went to the parking lot and used the keys to steal a vehicle, as well the victim’s purse and wallet inside the vehicle.

The first suspect then went to Walgreens at 16440 E. Arapahoe Rd. in the stolen vehicle with a second suspect. Police said the women fraudulently purchased numerous gift cards and tobacco products using the victim’s credit card.

The stolen vehicle was eventually recovered by police. However, the suspects have not been identified.

The women are described as the following:

Suspect 1:

White

Reddish/brunette hair

Black rimmed glasses

See photos below

Aurora theft suspect 1

Suspect 2:

Black

Pink hair

See photos below

Aurora theft suspect 2

If you recognize these suspects, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up-to $2,000.