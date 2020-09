JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman who was spotted near vandalized campaign signs.

We know politics can be frustrating, but let’s leave crime out of it #JeffCo We need your help to ID this person of interest who was seen near some campaign signs that were vandalized on Golden Gate Canyon RD. Pls call 303-271-5612 reference case 20-18196 w/info #PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/yHlzicfwYT — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 30, 2020

According to the sheriffs office, the signs were vandalized on Golden Gate Canyon Road.

“We know politics can be frustrating, but let’s leave crime out of it.” shared the sheriffs office on Twitter.

If you have information, call 303-271-5612.