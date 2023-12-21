DENVER (KDVR) — A 27-year-old was taken to the hospital after she was shot while inside her Aurora home.

Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Joplin Way. The area is directly south of Tollgate Park.

Officers said the woman was inside her home when the bullet hit her. Police said the shot possibly came from the greenbelt, which is located between Alameda Parkway and Mississippi Avenue.

The woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.