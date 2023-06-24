DENVER (KDVR) — A woman appeared to be shot to death early Saturday morning in Aurora, police say.

According to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to a call around 6:45 a.m. and found a woman “that appeared to have succumbed to a gunshot wound.”

It happened near the 3000 block of North Peoria Street, police said. It was unclear how many shots the woman was hit with.

Police said the person who called in the incident was gone upon arrival at the scene, along with the weapon.

Police are asking members of the community to report any information that might be relevant to the case to Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Adams County Coroners office will identify the woman and the cause of her death.