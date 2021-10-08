Woman shot through apartment wall fights for life in hospital

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The woman hospitalized after a neighbor unintentionally shot her through their shared apartment wall is still in critical condition, and her family is hoping for a miracle.

Sally Strelecki’s fiancé said Friday that her condition is still very much touch and go. They are looking for little signs of progress, but they say she is not out of the woods yet.

“She is an angel on Earth. If anyone can provide a miracle, it’s her. That’s what we all keep looking for,” her fiancé, Nick Osano, said.

He said Strelecki is feisty and positive and never one to back down from a fight.

“With the state she is in right now, the only thing I can keep asking for her is that she just keeps doing what she’s doing with this,” Osano said.

The two met six years ago when they worked together in Boulder. They had so much in common and quickly fell in love.

“She’s an avid animal lover. She rescued two cats and is just extremely passionate about anything with a soul,” Osano said.

“She’s just the type of person everyone and anyone that has ever met her or had an interaction with her, their life is changed for the better. She impacted in such a positive way. I’ve never seen anyone like her before. We shared a common interest with everything. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. She always had this glow about her that I’ve never seen with anybody else,” Osano said.

“She’s in desperate need of help right now. She’s the strongest spirit I’ve ever known, an absolute fighter. We are just asking for the support of the community just to keep the prayers up and the support out there for her. She’s had a long fight so far, and she’s going to continue to keep fighting. She’s really, really leaning on the strength of the people out there thinking about her and her needs right now. We are eternally grateful for anyone who can keep her in their prayers,” he continued.

Osano said it was her dream to go into the medical field to help others. Now, she is the one who needs help.

“I just want to extend from the deepest in my heart the gratitude to the first responders who were able to help her in such time of need. It’s difficult with a situation like this — they temper hopes and expectations. At the same time, they are fighting alongside with her to make sure she can overcome this,” Osano said.

He was there to comfort her when she was shot and has been by her side in the hospital for the past week.

“My soul is just absolutely crushed. I feel like a shell of myself. She’s obviously the better half of us. I’m here waiting for her, ready for her and trying to give her the strength that she needs to do this so she can come back to me,” Osano said. :The only thing that ever is going to make this better is getting her back. That’s what we are fighting toward,” Osano said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical bills and other expenses.