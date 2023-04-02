AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died from an apparent gunshot wound near a grocery store in Aurora, and now police are investigating the circumstances around her death.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were flagged down by a neighbor on Saturday just after 6:30 p.m. about a woman who was bleeding near East 6th Avenue and North Del Mar Circle. The area is next to Del Mar Park.

An APD officer found a 36-year-old woman who was critically injured. The officer performed CPR before rushing her to a hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Detectives with Aurora’s Major Crime Homicide Unit are investigating the incident. Investigators are looking at the circumstances leading up to the incident, and no arrests have been made yet.

APD is asking anyone who lives in the East 6th Avenue and Del Mar Circle area to review their surveillance footage from between 6-6:30 p.m. Saturday and notify police of anything suspicious.

Anyone with information can contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.