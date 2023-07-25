DENVER (KDVR) — A woman was shot and killed by a Westminster officer on Tuesday, the Westminster Police Department said.

A spokesperson for the department said at about 4:40 p.m. a patrol officer tried to contact a female driver in an SUV that was parked in the wrong direction on 88th Avenue.

“He tried speaking with that individual, there was a handgun found in her car, and shots were fired,” the spokesperson said in a news conference following the shooting.

The spokesperson said there was another vehicle in the vicinity of the suspect’s vehicle but the female in that car was not hurt. The officer involved was also not injured, WPD said.

The female driver who was shot was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The WPD spokesperson said the incident occurred in Arvada Police’s jurisdiction but the 17th Judicial District will be investigating the shooting.