DENVER (KDVR) — A woman who was shot and killed by Boulder police on Sunday has been identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

Jeanette Alatorre, 51, was positively identified by the coroner’s office as the suspect in a Dec. 17 police shooting. Her cause and manner of death are pending investigation, although the coroner’s office said that an examination has been completed.

On Monday, the Boulder Police Department held a press conference to address the prior day’s events.

According to police, two officers fired at a woman who had been trespassed from the North Boulder Recreation Center, 3170 Broadway St., about an hour before the encounter with police. She was carrying a replica Beretta pistol, and police shared that she had barricaded herself in the recreation center bathroom at 3:13 p.m.

Officers were called again to the rec center at about 4:12 p.m. that day after Alatorre allegedly threatened a man in the parking lot with her replica firearm.

Deputy Chief Ron Gosage said officers were led by Alatorre north on Broadway, where they attempted to use “less lethal” methods to stop her for approximately 15 minutes.

Two officers fired at the woman after allegedly seeing her remove a gun from her purse. Boulder Fire Rescue was called to the scene after Alatorre was shot, even as officers began first-aid measures. After 40 minutes of aid, Alatorre died at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Anyone who witnessed or recorded a portion or all of the encounter should contact the Boulder Police Department or the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.