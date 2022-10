AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

The woman was shot around 2:08 p.m. in the 4100 block of S. Mobile Circle, police said, but the circumstances behind the shooting are unknown.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information is received.