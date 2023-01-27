JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities in Jefferson County have identified a suspect in an Arvada shooting earlier this week.

Diego Sanchez, 37, is the person wanted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, accused of firing a gun from a mobile home park and hitting a woman in a Zumba fitness studio.

Adriana Lavin said she was working out at a gym when gunshots went through the front window. They were meant for another target, but she ended up taking one to her leg.

Gunshots hit businesses, Zumba studio

She recalled the terror of that day from her hospital bed.

“Everyone’s reaction was to drop to the floor. My reaction was to grab a child that was in my club,” Lavin said.

Lavin was with a group at a gym near Sheridan Boulevard and 53rd Avenue when gunfire tore through Wednesday morning. Lavin said she had to drop to the floor to avoid being hit.

“At the moment I wanted to, I couldn’t, because I fell,” Lavin said. “I was bleeding from my legs.”

Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigators said Sanchez, the suspect, was firing at a car but instead hit the shopping center where Lavin was working out.

“They put a tourniquet on my legs so I wouldn’t keep bleeding, because I was bleeding a lot,” Lavin said.

Investigators found bullet holes in the walls and windows of several businesses in the Berkeley Village Shopping Center.

Suspect considered armed, dangerous

While she’s recovering with family by her side, Lavin said she will have a somber reminder of the shooting with her for a while.

“I can’t get surgery on it because the bullet landed very close to a main artery and it can’t get taken out without causing more damage,” Lavin said.

Her brother, Abraham, said the family is glad she’s OK but described the tense moments they experienced on Wednesday.

“It was very hard not knowing what was going on with my sister,” Abraham said, “and I mean honestly, it’s something that I don’t wish anybody, to put them through it.”

Police say Sanchez has been associated with two vehicles. He’s considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you’re urged to call police immediately.