Woman shot in the leg on Colfax, Aurora police investigating

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in the leg on Colfax Avenue Monday morning, according to Aurora police.

Police tweeted about the shooting at 11:40 a.m. with a description of the suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital, as police search for a man last seen running eastbound on Colfax away from the scene near Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with our partners at Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.