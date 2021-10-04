Woman shot in the knee during domestic violence incident in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department says a man was arrested on Sunday after a woman was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:48 p.m. near Benedict Park at 1800 Skeel St.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to the Platte Valley Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her right knee.

The woman was dropped off at the hospital by her boyfriend. According to police, the woman’s boyfriend left the hospital and then returned a short time later.

The woman’s boyfriend has been identified by police as 39-year-old Michael Sandoval. He was arrested and is facing charges of first degree assault, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, and domestic violence.

If you have any information related to this shooting, please get in touch with the Brighton Police

Department at 303-288-1535 reference BPD CR#21-5384.

“If you or anyone you know is struggling with domestic violence-related problems, know you are not alone, and we are here to help,” the Brighton Police Department shared.

You can also find resources at violencefreecolorado.org or 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).