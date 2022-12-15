Police say an older woman was seriously hurt after someone shot her during a road rage incident in Wheat Ridge on Dec. 15, 2022. (KDVR)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say an older woman was seriously hurt after someone shot her during a road rage incident.

The search for the suspect continued Thursday night, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The suspect vehicle was identified as a black sedan, but no further details were immediately released.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday near West 38th Avenue near High Court, according to police.

“It appears a shot fired from one vehicle entered the other and struck a passenger,” police said in a tweet.

West 38th Avenue was closed from High Court to Vance Street for about an hour while police investigated the scene.