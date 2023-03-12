AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was shot and seriously injured Sunday morning in what the Aurora Police Department believed was a road rage incident involving a stolen vehicle.

APD said the woman was shot near Smoky Hill Road and Chambers Road just before 6 a.m. and taken to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle, a red Kia SUV, was stolen.

According to police, the stolen SUV was involved in a crash with the woman just before the shooting. When the suspect tried to leave, the woman chased them.

She told police that four men got out of the vehicle and ran away. When she started running after them, one of them turned and shot her.

Police told FOX31 that woman is expected to survive.

No suspects have been identified, APD said.

FOX31 will provide updates as they become available.